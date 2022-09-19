-
iHeartRadio Promos Repeat Atop Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser List For September 12-18
by Perry Michael Simon
Promos for iHEARTRADIO once again led the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 12-18, the second week in a row for the in-house announcements. After a week at number 40, PROGRESSIVE stormed back to number two, while LOWE'S did the same, jumping from 57th to 6th. Promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL dropped from second to fifth.
The top 10:
1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 63373 instances)
2. PROGRESSIVE (#40; 54950)
3. ZIPRECRUITER (#6; 44705)
4. INDEED (#3; 44420)
5. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#2; 39085)
6. LOWE'S (#57; 33207)
7. BABBEL (#18; 31257)
8. SWIFFER (#12; 31095)
9. WENDY'S (#7; 29426)
9. AUTOZONE (#11; 28814)