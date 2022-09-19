New

BMAT MUSIC INNOVATORS has acquired NAN WILSON's music royalty collection firm MANAGE AD MUSIC for an undisclosed price. With the acquisition, BMAT has formed a combined U.S. division under the name MAM BMAT.

WILSON, who will serve as President of MAM BMAT, said, “This merger is a game-changer in maximizing performance royalty revenues around the world. By joining forces, we can now meld MAM’s longstanding relationships and expertise with BMAT’s pristine technology.”

BMAT Co-CEO PEDRO CANO said, “We are delighted to join forces with MAM. BMAT's authoritative and comprehensive music usage data is the standard for more than 100 PRO and major industry players. MAM adds the expertise, wisdom and loving care to monetize this data. MAM is a critical addition to the Music OS, bringing not only the performance royalty collection in the TV ads but also a 20-year-plus relationship with composers, music houses, publishers and libraries.”

The new division will sponsor a “Future of Sync Music Royalties” panel at the PRODUCTION MUSIC CONFERENCE in LOS ANGELES on SEPTEMBER 23rd. BMAT has also issued a new report on music usage on TV showing that 46% of the music played on U.S. broadcast and cable TV is production music, with commercial music only 7% of total usage. See the report here.

Wilson and Cano



