Lawrence (Photo: Jon Paul Bruno)

Country artist TRACY LAWRENCE will host his 17th annual "Mission Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert" on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd at the WILDHORSE SALOON in NASHVILLE. This year's show will also include performances from GARY ALLAN and MERCURY NASHVILLE's TRAVIS DENNING.

Since its start, LAWRENCE's "Mission Possible" has fried over 8,000 turkeys, providing more than 90,000 meals to the homeless across middle TENNESSEE, and raised over $600,000 for the NASHVILLE RESCUE MISSION.

“Over the last 17 years, we have served about 64,000 meals and touched countless people's lives," said LAWRENCE. "When we first started frying a few turkeys, I never thought we'd fry more than a dozen or two, let alone be raising hundreds of thousands of dollars while doing it. I'm proud of how this event has grown, and I'm thankful to have others in the community willing to participate to make it what it is today.”

The goal for this year's event is to fry a record-breaking 1,200 turkeys. Purchase concert tickets here.

