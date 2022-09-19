New Shows

A new slate of podcasts from actor SEAN HAYES and TODD MILLINER's HAZY MILLS PRODUCTIONS feature a show with internet video personality RANDY RAINBOW and another co-hosted by HAYES' "WILL & GRACE" co-star ERIC MCCORMACK and actor STEVEN WEBER.

The new shows include "THE RANDY RAINBOW SHOW," a weekly interview and sketch show with RAINBOW joined by guests like HAYES, CAROL BURNETT, JOSH GAD, and JON CRYER, debuting SEPTEMBER 22nd; "THE GRIMMCAST," a rewatch show for the former NBC series "GRIMM," hosted by the series' stars CLAIRE COFFEE, BITSIE TULLOCH, and BREE TURNER; an as-yet-untitled podcast with MCCORMACK and WEBER talking over dinner with two celebrity guests; and an untitled sports show with GAME ON NATION founder STEVE SHENBAUM. HAZY MILLS produces the existing "HYPOCHONDRIACTOR" with HAYES and Dr. PRIYANKA WALI; HAYES also co-hosts "SMARTLESS" with JASON BATEMAN and WILL ARNETT for WONDERY.

“RANDY and HAZY MILLS are a perfect fit,” said MILLINER. “We are thrilled to be launching his new show, along with our plans for more podcasts that will bring fun, laughter, and curiosities to our audiences.”

« see more Net News