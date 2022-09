Off To Wichita

PREMIERE NETWORKS "THE BOBBY BONES SHOW" co-host AMY BROWN is taking her "4 THINGS WITH AMY BROWN" podcast on the road with a live show at WICHITA.

BROWN will be appearing at the CENTURY II PERFORMING ARTS & CONVENTION CENTER on NOVEMBER 5th. Tickets will go on sale this FRIDAY (9/23), with VIP packages featuring a meet-and-greet also available.

« see more Net News