Naomi Watts Is 54 (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on WEDNESDAY (9/28) to CRUSH MUSIC's ERIK OLESEN, THE SYNDICATE SVP/Artist Development & Global Commerce BILLY BURRS, U CAN FLY's KEVIN BLACK, AUDACY/KANSAS CITY OM, WDAF and KZPT Brand Mgr. JR AMMONS, retired ENTERCOM/WASHINGTON D.C. OM and WIAD/WASHINGTON D.C. PD STEVE DAVIS, AMPLIFY MUSIC's PATTI MARTIN, former WSOS-WMUV-WEJZ/JACKSONVILLE OM CHUCK BECK, WQUE/NEW ORLEANS Chief Engineer TOM COURTENAY, BIG MACHINE's JEFF DAVIS, KCRZ/VISALIA PD/MD RANDY HENDRIX, KIIM/TUCSON PD BUZZ JACKSON, MARSHALL-KAYE RESEARCH Pres. JANIS KAYE, WJWZ/MONTGOMERY PD MARVIN “DOUGHBOY” NUGENT, WESTWOOD ONE's ERIC STANGER, BREAKTHROUGH MEDIA's JOSUE VILLA, KHTS/SAN DIEGO’s GEOFF ALAN, THE POCKET’s MARI DEW, retired INTERSCOPE’s BOBBI SILVER, syndicated mixer DJ COREY HART, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/MONMOUTH-OCEAN Dir./Content & Digital Managing Editor KYLE DUE, ALPHA MEDIA/MID-ATLANTIC EVP MIKE HARTEL, KCUB-A/TUCSON PD RICH HERRERA, and to KDKA/PITTSBURGH Brand Mgr. KRAIG RILEY.

Celebrating Birthdays on THURSDAY (9/29), retired syndicated morning man TOM JOYNER, iHEARTMEDIA/KENTUCKY-INDIANA Regional SVPP MICHAEL JORDAN, KSFI-KRSP/SALT LAKE CITY PD SUE KELLEY, iHEARTMEDIA/MILWAUKEE & MADISON SVPP and WRIT & WZEE PD BRETT ANDREWS, AMPLIFY’s TIM WALLEN, former APPLE MUSIC Global Creative Dir. LARRY JACKSON, PREMIERE NETWORKS’ TANYA DOUGLAS, KGGI/RIVERSIDE's EVELYN ERIVES, former WJMR/MILWAUKEE PD LAURI JONES, SIRIUS XM’s AL SKOP, THOMPSON CREATIVE and TKO RADIO NETWORKS' SUSAN THOMPSON, KBXX/HOUSTON’s G-MAN, THE WEEKLY POP 20's ANN DURAN, WHSX-WLOC-A/BOWLING GREEN PD CHRIS JESSIE, BLACKHEARTS RECORD GROUP’s JULIE RADER, METRO/BALTIMORE’s MOLLIE SIMPKINS, WKSL/JACKSONVILLE’s CATALINA, and SUNRISE/WILMINGTON NC GM VALERIE BROOKS.

