Staudt

JAM STREET MEDIA Pres. MATTY STAUDT is offering an audio special on branded content podcasts.

In "Funding Your Network With Branded Content," STAUDT will offer his expertise based on his work on branded content podcasts for the last six years, explaining how to make deals and produce shows for commercial clients.

The audio event will stream on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th and will be available on YOUTUBE, LINKEDIN, and TWITTER.

Find out more and RSVP here.

« see more Net News