WFUV's Holiday Cheer Returns

After a two-year hiatus, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK’s 16th Annual HOLIDAY CHEER FOR FUV concert returns to the BEACON THEATRE on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6th. This year’s lineup includes AUSTIN-bred rockers SPOON, BROOKLYN’s own LUCIUS, and GRAMMY-winning CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM.

"The power of live music will be on full display at HOLIDAY CHEER for the first time since 2019," says WFUV PD RICH MCLAUGHLIN. "After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the WFUV team was determined to make a bold musical statement for HOLIDAY CHEER in 2022. We'll let the lineup speak for itself. We're grateful for the opportunity to gather with WFUV's listening community once again."

HOLIDAY CHEER is produced in conjunction with MSG ENTERTAINMENT. Ticket sales benefit the station and will go on sale to the general public on SEPTEMBER 23rd at 9a (ET). Click here for more information.

