Now Availible To Radio Via Barter

G AUDIO NETWORKS, a GEN MEDIA PARTNERS company, will now offer SPARC MEDIA HUB for barter to radio stations throughout the U.S. The system is a radio station workflow system and all-in-one platform designed to help station teams stay organized, communicate more effectively, and eliminate costly mistakes. The easy-to-use design is also mobile-friendly and backs up data regularly.

Chief Development Officer/G AUDIO NETWORKS RICH O'BRIEN said, “Every day, SPARC MEDIA HUB continues to develop its product to be the best workflow system available. Using customer feedback, researching the latest trends in media, and always thinking ‘what’s next?’ are just some of the pillars that make SPARC a leading-edge product in the industry. We’re very excited about bringing this superior product to radio stations.”

SPARC Media Hub Co-Founder SKYLER RICHARD added, “We’re beyond thrilled to work with RICH and everyone at G AUDIO NETWORKS. G AUDIO NETWORKS knows the industry unlike anyone else and is the perfect partner to help us make life easier for so many radio and media people all over NORTH AMERICA.”

