New Podcast

AUDIBLE is debuting a new scripted comedy podcast set in the world of talk radio on THURSDAY (9/22).

"MOTIVATED!" stars NIA VARDALOS ("MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING") as a talk radio host competing with a new host ("ABNOT ELEMENTARY"'s JANELLE JAMES) for a slot on a national radio network. The show co-stars ROB RIGGLE, CHARLYNE YI, UTKARSH AMBUDKAR, BORIS KODJOE, ANA GASTEYER, RACHEL DRATCH, and a guest appearance by TOM HANKS.

