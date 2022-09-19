-
New Audible Scripted Comedy Podcast Set In Talk Radio World
September 19, 2022 at 10:21 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
AUDIBLE is debuting a new scripted comedy podcast set in the world of talk radio on THURSDAY (9/22).
"MOTIVATED!" stars NIA VARDALOS ("MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING") as a talk radio host competing with a new host ("ABNOT ELEMENTARY"'s JANELLE JAMES) for a slot on a national radio network. The show co-stars ROB RIGGLE, CHARLYNE YI, UTKARSH AMBUDKAR, BORIS KODJOE, ANA GASTEYER, RACHEL DRATCH, and a guest appearance by TOM HANKS.