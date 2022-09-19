Cooper

MACKENZIE COOPER has been named the new Promotions Coordinator for TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS. COOPER was most recently at WESTWOOD ONE, where she served as Digital Content Dir./Producer for NIGHTS WITH ELAINA since 2020. Previously, she spent a year as a booking assistant for WME and worked as an assistant producer for WESTWOOD ONE’s TY BENTLI SHOW.

She replaces Manager/Promotion and Marketing HOPE GARRISON, who segued into the marketing department full-time as Marketing Manager last week (NET NEWS 9/16).

SVP/Promotion KEVIN HERRING said, "The second I met MACKENZIE I knew she was a TRIPLE TIGER! She is going to be an amazing asset to our team and roster of artists."

COOPER added, "I am incredibly grateful to WESTWOOD ONE and my NIGHTS WITH ELAINA family, and I am so excited to continue my journey with TRIPLE TIGERS."

COOPER's first day at TRIPLE TIGERS is MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th. She can be reached at kenzie@tripletigers.com.

