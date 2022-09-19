Men, Men, Men, Men

AMANDA DE CADENET is devoting a new podcast spun off from her TV series and podcast "THE CONVERSATION" to interviewing male celebrities. "THE CONVERSATION: ABOUT THE MEN." distributed through the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK, will feature guests including MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, ZACHARY LEVI, DR. TERRY REAL, NICK VIALL, KAL PENN, and YUNGBLOOD. The series debuted TODAY (9/19) and will post MONDAYS.

DE CADENET said, “Men have undeniably had a massive cultural reckoning over the last few years. The existing concepts of masculinity have been shattered and need to be rebuilt. Men’s voices are crucial in the restructuring of modern masculinity. As the mother of a teenage son and someone who values a multitude of opinions, my hope is to build bridges and create a space for men to speak honestly and openly in a collaborative way. Consent, parenting, race, cancel culture, porn, ROE V WADE and toxic masculinity are just some of the subjects we get into in an uncensored and authentic way."

« see more Net News