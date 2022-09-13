Wednesday Webinar

JACOBS MEDIA's webinar to examine the results of PUBLIC RADIO TECHSURVEY 2022 is on WEDNESDAY (9/21) at 2p (ET).

The survey, recently released at the PUBLIC RADIO PROGRAM DIRECTORS conference, reveals the online behaviors of public radio audiences, based on responses from over 27,000 listeners of 69 U.S. public radio stations.

