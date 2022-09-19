Shomby

COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner/CEO JOHN SHOMBY has inked a strategic alliance with SKIP BISHOP and BUTCH WAUGH’s NASHVILLE-based artist development company, STUDIO 2BEE ENTERTAINMENT. SHOMBY will consult the company, helping with some of its artists, and work as a weekly contributor to the research team for the MONDAY MORNING INTEL publication.

His company will continue to operate as a standalone entity.

STUDIO 2BEE was founded by BISHOP and WAUGH IN 2014.

« see more Net News