The Pretty Wild

On the heels of signing a recording deal with RECORDS CO./COLUMBIA RECORDS, as previously reported here, Country/Rock sibling duo THE PRETTY WILD also recently signed with CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA) and with artist development, marketing and promotions firm BURNING GROUND ENTERTAINMENT, parent company of KORE PR.

They are managed by DAVID NATHAN of D&D ENDEAVORS.

The duo, made up of sisters JILL and JULIA WYLDE, recently released their first song under the label deal, "Xanax & Champagne." It was written by SHANE McANALLY, BRANDY CLARK and OLD DOMINION’s TREVOR ROSEN.

BURNING GROUND owner DAWN DEJONGH said she and her team have been “fans of the duo for some time now, so we are thrilled to work with them to help them continue to build their career.”

« see more Net News