Conviction Overturned

A judge has overturned the murder conviction of ADNAN SYED, whose case was the subject of the first season of the podcast "SERIAL." SYED's conviction for the murder of HAE MIN LEE was overturned MONDAY (9/19) by BALTIMORE Circuit Judge MELISSA PHINN, who ordered SYED to home detention pending a decision on a new trial, on which prosecutors have 30 days to decide.

SYED has been in prison since 2000 serving a life-plus-30-years sentence for his former girlfriend LEE's murder, but "SERIAL," along with the "UNDISCLOSED" podcast co-hosted by SYED family friend RABIA CHAUDRY, cast SYED's guilt into question, raising concerns about cell phone tower expert testimony that placed SYED, then 17, in a park where LEE's body was found. A mistrial in 1999 was followed by a conviction in a second jury trial the following year.

SYED has consistently proclaimed his innocence; the prosecution's motion to overturn the conviction did not say that the state believes he is innocent but that "it is in the interests of justice and fairness that these convictions be vacated and that the defendant, at a minimum, be afforded a new trial."

