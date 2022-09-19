Delilah On "The Rose"

ALPHA MEDIA AC WXMA (102.3 THE ROSE)/LOUISVILLE is the newest affiliate for the nationally-syndicated DELILAH, airing MONDAY-SUNDAY evenings.

WXMA PD TIMOTHY CRULL said, “THE ROSE is the radio destination in KENTUCKYIANA to escape the stress of the day. DELILAH is a true calming influence and great solver of dilemmas. It’s the perfect partnership.”

DELILAH said, “The LOUISVILLE area is a special place for me. The listeners have always received us well and welcomed us so warmly. And when you love horseback riding as much as I do, just thinking of the beauty of the farms and pastures, and the majesty of CHURCHILL DOWNS each spring, I’m all the more excited to be connecting again with listeners on 102.3 FM!”

