Two New Hires

BELL MEDIA's ORBYT MEDIA, one of CANADA's largest syndicators, has named JENNIFER MORRISON Senior Manager, while JASON BAILEY joins as Network Strategist/Consultant.

As executive producer of CANADA’s entertainment series CTV’s ETALK for the past 16 years, MORRISON has produced coverage for a multitude of major entertainment events, including the OSCARS, the GOLDEN GLOBES, TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL and a pair of royal weddings. Describing herself as "content-obsessed," MORRISON will bring that passion and experience to her new home, overseeing the day-to-day operations and continued growth of ORBYT MEDIA, working closely with content creators, international vendors, and other stakeholders in the CANADIAN broadcast industry to meet their evolving needs.

JASON BAILEY joins ORBYT on a consultancy basis, bringing years of experience and expertise both in FM radio and the content syndication business. For more than 12 years, he was the owner and President of SUN BROADCAST GROUP, and is currently developer and CEO of ARC software.

