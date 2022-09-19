Okeechobee Announces 2023 Lineup, Ticket Sales

ODESZA, BABY KEEM, GRIZ, EXCISION, EARTH, WIND & FIRE, GOOSE and TURNSTILE are the scheduled headliners for next year's OKEECHOBEE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL in SUNSHINE GROVE, OKEECHOBEE, FL, on MARCH 2nd through 5th, 2023.

OMF’s 120+ artist lineup spans across an array of genres ranging from electronic, hip-hop, rap, R&B, dance, rock, dubstep, disco, funk, indie, house, and techno, among others, and also features artists such as BIG BOI, CHANNEL TRES, FREE NATIONALS, DIRTY HEADS, LOCAL NATIVES, HIPPO CAMPUS, PRINCESS NOKIA and more.

OMF’s Co-Founder RECHULSKI commented: “Hosting OMF at SUNSHINE GROVE is always an exciting experience. There will be new and engaging art on display across the venue, and a great selection of up and coming national and international breakthrough artists, as well as many familiar sounds that we love so much. Can’t wait to see y’all in FLORIDA next MARCH.”

Tickets available for purchase starting this THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd at 9a (ET) at okeefest.co/tix.

