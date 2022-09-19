Enters Agreement With AdLarge

ADLARGE have entered into an ad sales partnership with EERIECAST, the horror podcast network. ADLARGE will oversee the management, sales, and fulfillment of ad sales for the EERIE CAST network.

With over 618,000 YOUTUBE subscribers, EERIECAST owner/founder DARKNESS PREVAILS, got his start on the platform by creating horror-themed lists, eventually narrating true horror stories from around the world, which evolved into the podcast network. EERIECAST curates several podcasts for horror fanatics, including popular titles like "Unexplained Encounters," "Freaky Folklore" and "Tales From The Break Room."

Commented DARKNESS PREVAILS, "We at EERIECAST are happy to partner with the experts at ADLARGE. With their help, we hope to reach horror-loving audiences far and wide as well as new, fun, and terrifying experiences."

Added ADLARGE Co-CEO/Co-Founder CATHY CSUKAS, “DARKNESS PREVAILS has created the ultimate audio playground for captivating stories of terror, mystery, and darkness. This partnership expands our immersive storytelling content and provides our advertisers with passionately engaged audiences.”

« see more Net News