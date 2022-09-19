AdLarge's Latest Addition

ADLARGE has picked up advertising sales representation duties for horror podcast network EERIECAST. The network offers podcasts like "UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTERS," "FREAKY FOLKLORE," and "TALES FROM THE BREAK ROOM."

EERIECAST's owner and founder, who goes by the name DARKNESS PREVAILS, said, "We at EERIECAST are happy to partner with the experts at ADLARGE. With their help, we hope to reach horror-loving audiences far and wide as well as new, fun, and terrifying experiences."

“DARKNESS PREVAILS has created the ultimate audio playground for captivating stories of terror, mystery, and darkness,” said ADLARGE Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS. “This partnership expands our immersive storytelling content and provides our advertisers with passionately engaged audiences.”

« see more Net News