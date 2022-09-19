Profitt (Photo: Dustin Haney)

Congratulations to HARPETH 60/BMLG RECORDS artist SHANE PROFITT and his label promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with “How It Oughta Be.” The song nabs 32 new MEDIABASE stations this week, for a total of 37 on board to date. The 22-year-old newcomer from COLUMBIA, TN wrote the song with DAVID FRASIER and MITCH OGLESBY.

STONEY CREEK’s DRAKE MILLIGAN was close behind with 26 new adds/30 stations total for his debut radio single, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.” MILLIGAN is riding a wave of exposure from taking third place on the just-wrapped season of NBC’s “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT,” where he performed in last week’s finale with JON PARDI.

