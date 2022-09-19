Polumbus (Photo: Twitter @Tyler_Polumbus)

Former DENVER BRONCOS offensive tackle TYLER POLUMBUS has exited the afternoon show at BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER. POLUMBUS announced his departure in a tweet SUNDAY (9/18).

POLUMBUS replaced TOM NALEN alongside DARREN "D-MAC" MCKEE on "THE DRIVE" in 2018, his return to THE FAN after a stint at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA as DENVER BRONCOS sideline reporter at News-Talk KOA-A-K231BQ-K231AA and host at then-Sports KDSP-A (DENVER SPORTS 760 and ORANGE AND BLUE 760, now News-Talk KDFD-A-K229BS (FREEDOM 93.7)).

My contract at The Fan has come to an end.



Thank you to all of the listeners that made the last 3 years a joy. We laughed & created memories, we consoled each other through the Broncos rough years, & together we did so much good through Pedal W/ Polumbus To Beat Ovarian Cancer — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 18, 2022

