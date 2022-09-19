Special Episodes

BENZTOWN + MCVAY MEDIA PODCAST NETWORKS' "SOUND, SOBRIETY & SUCCESS" podcast with MATT PINFIELD is releasing a pair of special episodes for SEPTEMBER's SOBRIETY AWARENESS MONTH.

The new episodes feature PINFIELD interviewing BACKSTREET BOYS member AJ MCLEAN on his alcohol troubles and recovery, and "THIS IS US" co-star CHRISSY METZ on playing an opiod addict in the movie "STAY AWAKE" and her own issues with food.

PINFIELD's podcast looks at his sobriety journey and includes the stories of people who are in recovery.

« see more Net News