(L-R) Berns, Gee, Dankwa, Mapa

VOX AM/FM Top 40 WXXX (95 TRIPLE X)/BURLINGTON, VT celebrated a "fab-tastic" Pride weekend with comedian ALEC MAPA, who headlined a comedy show called "ALEC MAPA, Baby Daddy," a fundraiser for RAISE A CHILD, which is an organization that helps LGBTQ families adopt children.

95 TRIPLE X PD KWAME DANKWA said, "There are a lot of children who need good, loving homes, no matter what that family looks like. Working with RAISE A CHILD to highlight their cause was terrific."

The VERMONT PRIDE FESTIVAL capped the weekend's festivities, with MAPA as Grand Marshall, being escorted by team TRIPLE X - DANKWA, night host ASHLEY BERNS and middayer JENNA GEE.

« see more Net News