Johnson (Photo: Facebook)

COX MEDIA GROUP Country KKBQ (93Q)/HOUSTON APD/MD and afternoon personality CAITLIN “CJ” JOHNSON has departed the station, where she has worked for nearly three years. She joined KKBQ in NOVEMBER of 2019 from sister Top 40 station WAPE/JACKSONVILLE, FL where she was MD and hosted afternoon drive (NET NEWS 10/11/19).

JOHNSON tells ALL ACCESS, “I’m going to take my time to find the next exciting adventure.” Reach her here, or by phone at (727) 637-4246.

COX is currently advertising for the afternoon opening. See the job description and apply here.

« see more Net News