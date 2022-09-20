New Location

UNIVERSITY RADIO FOUNDATION News-Talk WFAE/CHARLOTTE is planning to move into a historic building in UPTOWN CHARLOTTE's FIRST WARD PARK that presently houses the local office of GOOGLE FIBER and open what it calls a “Community Engagement Center.” The move includes relocating most of its news, business, and production operations from its present UNIVERSITY CITY location into the PHILIP CAREY BUILDING, a 12,000 sq. ft. brick edifice at 301 E. 7th St. along the railroad tracks on the west side of the park; the move is expected to take place this WINTER for opening in SPRING 2023.

Pres./CEO JOE O'CONNOR said. “With live events, branding and potential rental opportunities at the CAREY BUILDING, alongside this dramatic opportunity to engage with everyone and bring new audiences to our multi-platform, essential public service, we believe that the incredible benefits not only to WFAE but the entire community will more than take care of any additional expense.”

EVP/Chief Content Officer JU-DON MARSHALL said, “Over the last several years, we’ve created an exciting lineup of live programming, events, community conversations and training, and other initiatives that reflect the needs and interests of those who live in the CHARLOTTE area. Having a space designed around these priorities gives us the ability to engage even more people. It also gives an opportunity to expand our existing partnerships with organizations such as the CHARLOTTE MECKLENBURG LIBRARY, BLUMENTHAL PERFORMING ARTS, CHARLOTTE IS CREATIVE and the QUEEN CITY PODCAST NETWORK while also creating opportunities for others, especially smaller organizations and groups serving communities of color, to work with us.”

“Since LEVINE PROPERTIES recruited UNC CHARLOTTE as an anchor, developed FIRST WARD PARK for the COUNTY and attracted GOOGLE FIBER as a tenant for the historic PHILIP CAREY BUILDING, our goal has always been to bring new energy and life to the FIRST WARD,” said LEVINE PROPERTIES Pres. DANIEL LEVINE. “WFAE’s new center for community engagement continues to fulfill that mission and more to come with a FIRST WARD hotel on the horizon.”

“We are so excited to welcome WFAE to UPTOWN CHARLOTTE’s FIRST WARD,” said CHARLOTTE CENTER CITY PARTNERS Pres./CEO MICHAEL J. SMITH. “Our community’s NORTH TRYON Vision Plan emphasizes knowledge, innovation, and civic engagement in this important district. Having WFAE in our urban core helps to advance that vision.”

"WFAE's new center is great news for our community," said BLUMENTHAL ARTS Pres./CEO TOM GABBARD. "We’re thankful for our shared commitment to bring the public together to learn and share. Their new center creates expanded opportunities to nurture understanding and respect at a critical time.”

“This is an extremely special ‘plug and play’ opportunity to expand our inclusivity and establish social capital,” said WFAE Board Chair RICHARD LANCASTER. “The work done to prepare the CAREY BUILDING for GOOGLE FIBER was exceptional. It provides WFAE a wonderful space for community engagement and expanding local news stories. This space will serve as a connection point for the CHARLOttE region and its many communities representing different races, cultures, income levels as well as points of view to come together to learn, engage and be inspired.”

"I am delighted for WFAE to make this investment in UPTOWN CHARLOTTE. As a leading media platform and key source of news for the region, their launch of a community center is a long time coming," said CHARLOTTE Mayor VI LYLES. "I look forward to seeing their calendar of community-driven events, training and educational seminars, which will provide a great service to our neighbors."

