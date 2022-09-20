Three beehives have been installed on the roof of COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO's headquarters in CENTENNIAL, CO through a partnership with FREE RANGE BEEHIVES. Each hive contains about 50,000 bees; the hives, installed on AUGUST 22nd, are inaccessible to employees but are expected to produce about 90 pounds of honey per hive this FALL.

“When we found out this was an option for our building, we began exploring it right away,” said Pres./CEO STEWART VANDERWILT. “It’s a great opportunity for us to improve our environmental stewardship by taking an unused space and providing a home for thousands of honeybees.”

"FREE RANGE BEEHIVES is thrilled to be working with CPR to support honey bees along the FRONT RANGE,” said FREE RANGE BEEHIVES CEO MIKE ROSOL. “Our organizations share similar values, serving our communities with respect, inclusiveness and curiosity. We strive to educate professionals in their work setting so that they can make better individual choices at home on how to support the honeybee population. It is great to partner with another organization that cares about and supports the communities we live in."

