Overfield

LATIN WORLD ENTERTAINMENT LICENSING President NANCY OVERFIELD has joined HOPE MEDIA GROUP as Chief of Marketing and GM of Contemporary Christian KSBJ and Spanish Christian KHVU (VIDA UNIDA)/HOUSTON. OVERFIELD will start her new positions in early OCTOBER.



"To grow in our ability to engage absolutely as many people as possible across the nation to love Jesus, serve others, and spread hope, we’re now at a place where next-level strategic marketing is critically important," said CEO JOE PAULO. "NANCY’s executive leadership, her experience with marketing, brand development and proven creativity are an ideal fit for HOPE MEDIA GROUP. Plus, we know full well her passion for our mission since she has already been volunteering as a member of HMG’s board of directors."



"As a board member, it was an honor to participate in the unprecedented merging of two dynamic ministries. Now, as Chief of Marketing for HOPE MEDIA GROUP and GM of KSBJ and VIDA UNIDA, I am truly excited to be actively engaged in the growth of this extraordinary organization," added OVERFIELD. "I have personally experienced GOD's healing and unending hope through this ministry, and I am passionate about spreading that to millions of others."

