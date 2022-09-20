More Smart Speaker Data

CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD's latest "Audioscape" post for the companies' AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP blog pulls out more data on smart speakers from EDISON RESEARCH's second quarter Share of Ear report, showing that ownership of the devices has stalled since CHRISTMAS 2020, the last growth spurt for the category, and that ownership is skewed towards younger consumers, with only 27% of the over-55 demographic owning the devices.

Also flattening has been listening to AM/FM streaming on smart devices, up from 25% to 27% in the last year, but remaining important, since the last INFINITE DIAL study in the U.S. saw the percentage of smart speaker owners who do not have a radio in their homes up from 28% in 2018 to 40% in 2022.

The Share of Ear study also noted that AMAZON's Alexa remains the dominant smart speaker platform at 80%, with AMAZON MUSIC the most listened to music service on smart speakers with 20% of tuning minutes.

