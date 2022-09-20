Tell Me A Story

SPOTIFY has added audiobooks to its platform in the U.S., offering over 300,000 titles for purchase. The move puts SPOTIFY in direct competition with AMAZON's AUDIBLE and comes with a new interface in SPOTIFY's app, showing a lock next to audiobook titles and sending users to a web page to purchase the titles before being able to listen.

Audiobooks will be available to download for offline listening and will include automatic bookmarking to save the spot when users stop listening so they can pick up where they left off, as well as speed control and the ability to rate the book.

