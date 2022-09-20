Roy (Photo: Noah Needleman)

NASHVILLE-based publishing company BIG MACHINE MUSIC (BMM) has signed singer/songwriter MATT ROY to an exclusive co-publishing agreement. The NEW JERSEY native landed his first publishing deal before graduating from NASHVILLE's BELMONT UNIVERSITY in 2018.

ROY scored his first #1 with "Done," co-written with CHRIS JANSON. His songs have also been cut by Country artists KANE BROWN and CHRIS YOUNG, ADAM DOLEAC and ASHLEY COOKE. Earlier this year he released his first EP, "Wildflower."

“I could not be more excited to be a part of the BIG MACHINE MUSIC family,” said ROY. “Their commitment to song craftsmanship and work ethic is something that inspires me greatly as a songwriter and artist. I really do feel at home, and I’m excited to get to work together.”

“MATT has a natural instinct of both craft and commerciality beyond what can be taught or learned," said BIG MACHINE MUSIC GM MIKE MOLINAR. "I believe he will be one of the great songwriters of his generation. We are incredibly honored that he has chosen BIG MACHINE MUSIC as his publishing partner.”

