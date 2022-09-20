Future (Photo: Alfonso Duran @alfonsodrn)

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that rapper FUTURE has sold his publishing catalog to INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNERS in an unspecified multi-million dollar deal. INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNERS is a NEW YORK-based music and rights company, founded in 2019 by LYLETTE PIZARRO.

The deal covers FUTURE's publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020.

INFLUENCE MEDIA PARNERS was formed as a $750 million fund with asset management company BLACKROCK and WARNER MUSIC GROUP to buy music copyrights. Founder LYLETTE PIZARRO serves as Co-Managing Partner with LYNN HAZAN. RENE MCLEAN and JON JASHNI are Founding Advisors & Partners.

See more on the deal with MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.





