Report: Rapper Future Sells Publishing To Influence Media Partners
September 20, 2022
MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that rapper FUTURE has sold his publishing catalog to INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNERS in an unspecified multi-million dollar deal. INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNERS is a NEW YORK-based music and rights company, founded in 2019 by LYLETTE PIZARRO.
The deal covers FUTURE's publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020.
INFLUENCE MEDIA PARNERS was formed as a $750 million fund with asset management company BLACKROCK and WARNER MUSIC GROUP to buy music copyrights. Founder LYLETTE PIZARRO serves as Co-Managing Partner with LYNN HAZAN. RENE MCLEAN and JON JASHNI are Founding Advisors & Partners.
