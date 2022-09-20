SUNDAY night hosts STEVE COVINO and RICH DAVIS are getting promoted at FOX SPORTS RADIO with a move to 5-7p (ET) weekdays, beginning SEPTEMBER 26th. "COVINO & RICH" joined the weekend lineup in SEPTEMBER 2021 and previously worked at SIRIUSXM and ESPN RADIO; they will take the final hour of DOUG GOTTLIEB's current shift, with GOTTLIEB reduced to two hours but adding a new daily interview podcast, and the following hour, formerly occupied by R.J. BELL's "STRAIGHT OUTTA VEGAS," which ended on FRIDAY (9/16). COVINO & RICH's long-running podcast will also continue.

“COVINO AND RICH will add a dynamic punch to an already rich roster,” said iHEARTMEDIA SPORTS EVP/Programming DON MARTIN and FOX SPORTS RADIO VP/Sports Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO in a joint statement. “They’re so talented we had to make room for them in what is the best sports talk lineup in the nation. We can’t wait to share this one-of-a-kind duo with even more listeners across the country.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with DON, SCOTT and the entire FOX SPORTS RADIO team,” added COVINO and RICH in their own joint statement. “We all share the same vision and can’t wait to bring the fun and energy every day! To quote every athlete in 2022, ‘Let’s F’n Go!’”

