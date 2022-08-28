Swift (Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com)

Singer/ songwriter TAYLOR SWIFT is getting her own SPOTIFY “Written By” playlist and Songwriter Page, providing fans a firsthand look at her songwriting mastery. The NSAI’s Songwriter-Artist of the Decade will now have a dedicated Songwriter Page showcasing her award-winning work, which will include songs like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “ME!,” and “willow,” as well as songs cut by LITTLE BIG TOWN, ED SHEERAN, MILEY CYRUS and more.

Additionally, SWIFT’s “Written By” playlist will highlight her seventh studio album, LOVER. The chart-topping record was nominated for numerous awards and won "Favorite Pop Album of the Year" at the 2019 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS. It features hits such as “The Man,” “Cruel Summer,” and “Paper Rings.”

To check out the new SWIFT Songwriter Page, click here, and listen to her “Written By” playlist here.

