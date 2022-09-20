Pitt

MOODY BIBLE INSTITUTE Contemporary Christian WMBI (MOODY RADIO Network)/CHICAGO has promoted JOSEPH PITT to National MD. He'll also continue in his role as PD for both the PRAISE & WORSHIP CHANNEL and MAJESTY RADIO. He will report to GM MATT MCNEILLY.



PITT shared, “Serving not just MOODY RADIO, but GOD first and foremost, in this role is something I have prayed for and dreamt about since getting into radio 10 years ago! I look forward to serving alongside MOODY RADIO’s leadership as well as the many talented PDs and SMs nationwide.”



MCNEILLY said, “JOE is a dynamic and energetic programmer and has a mind geared towards music. I am excited about the future and what JOE’s leadership will bring MOODY RADIO, as a whole, as he leads our music team. I look forward to guiding him as he grows in this role.”

