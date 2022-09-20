Town Hall

The latest in TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON's "Town Hall" broadcasts will be "Sex Ed in Schools -- Separating Fact From Fiction," airing on THURSDAY (9/22) at 7p (ET). The show, hosted by ERIC SCOTT, will feature guests including MAKE IT BETTER FOR YOUTH Program Dir. KATE OKESON; SOCIAL-EMOTIONAL LEARNING ALLIANCE FOR NEW JERSEY's KERRI WAIBEL; MIDDLETOWN BOARD OF EDUCATION VP JACQUELINE TOBACCO; and NJ FRESH FACED SCHOOLS' KRISTEN CANAVATCHEL.

SCOTT said, “There has been a significant amount of misinformation spread about what will be taught at each grade level. We want to empower parents with the facts they need to make informed decisions.”

« see more Net News