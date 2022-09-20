Clarkson (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Singer/songwriter and talk show host KELLY CLARKSON got her star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME on MONDAY (9/19). She was surrounded by original AMERICAN IDOL judges SIMON COWELL, PAULA ABDUL and RANDY JACKSON, during the ceremony, which took place just a few weeks after she marked the 20th anniversary of the win on that show that turned her into a star.

CLARKSON’s two children, RIVER, 8, and REMINGTON, 6, also joined her on HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD during the ceremony, where she received the 2,733rd star.

CLARKSON said, "This is where I won 20 years ago. I feel very lucky and fortunate because I know a lot of talented people that love singing and are amazing at it and writing songs, and even talk show hosts — a lot of people could do that, and I just feel very fortunate that I get the chance. There are dreams you didn't know you had and they end up happening and you feel super blessed."

HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME PRODUCER ANA MARTINEZ said in a press release, "CLARKSON has long been deserving of a spot on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. She has been an iconic person in American pop culture since she walked onto the first audition stage on AMERICAN IDOL and has continued to impress fans with her musical and talk show prowess."

Click here to read more.

« see more Net News