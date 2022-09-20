Reynolds

Country singer-songwriter CHARLY REYNOLDS has signed with WASSERMAN MUSIC NASHVILLE for worldwide booking representation.

She first garnered attention with her single “Rodeo," and since has built a strong social media following. Her latest single, "Tonight In Texas" was released on SEPTEMBER 9th ahead of her OCTOBER appearance at ELEVATION BEAVER CREEK (from the creators of LIVE IN THE VINEYARD).

"We couldn't be more honored to welcome CHARLY to the WASSERMAN MUSIC family," said WASSERMAN agent MATT RUNNER. "It was clear from the first time we saw CHARLY live that she has something special. We can't wait to bring her artistic vision to life."

