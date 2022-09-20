Gospel Music Association Awards October 18th

JEKALYN CARR, CROWDER, PHIL WICKHAM, and GATEWAY WORSHIP ESPAÑOL featuring DANIEL CALVETI are among the performers for THE 53RD ANNUAL GMA DOVE AWARDS taking place in NASHVILLE at the ALLEN ARENA on OCTOBER 18th. Others set to perform are ERICA CAMPBELL, CHRIS TOMLIN, BECKY COLLAZOS, CHRISTINE D’CLARIO and JOSH MORALES. The event will be Co-hosted by ERICA CAMPBELL and CHRIS TOMLIN and is already sold out.

The broadcast will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN app, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21st, at 8p (ET) and 1p (ET). For the complete list of nominees, click here.

