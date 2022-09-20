Scholarships

The new scholarship to aid students who work or volunteer at MOREHEAD STATE UNIVERSITY NON-COMMERCIAL WMKY (90.3)/MOREHEAD, KY., was established by an anonymous donor who provided $10,000 for the MOREHEAD STATE UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION to create the fund. Scholarships will be offered to students who are enrolled full-time and pursuing a degree in convergent media or a related field. Preference is given to students who work or volunteer at MOREHEAD STATE PUBLIC RADIO.

MOREHEAD STATE PUBLIC RADIO GM PAUL HITCHCOCK said, “The funds will directly benefit student success, enhancing their ability to study, learn and apply relevant experience to meet career goals. MOREHEAD STATE PUBLIC RADIO (WMKY) has a long history of providing hands-on training and experience, getting students directly involved with all aspects of daily radio operations. We're extremely grateful for the generosity in establishing this needed scholarship to enhance student success."

