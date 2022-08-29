Deadline Is Friday

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS' LISA McKAY WOMEN IN RADIO SCHOLARSHIP program deadline is this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd. Three aspiring female radio programmers will be awarded the opportunity to attend their first COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS), with each scholarship package including complimentary registration, hotel, and airfare for CRS 2023, set for MARCH 13-15, 2023. Scholars will be recognized during CRS Honors, which is the kick-off to the three-day event.

The scholarship honors the late LISA McKAY, a 2018 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee who mentored numerous young, female radio professionals during her 16 years of programming WQDR/RALEIGH (NET NEWS 8/29).

Interested applicants have until FRIDAY's deadline to submit an application online including, in 500 words or less, why she should be considered. Eligible applicants must be either a female college senior broadcast communications student involved in radio programming, or a female with one to three years maximum experience in the radio business as a PD, APD or MD. This individual must be also be a first-time CRS attendee.

Apply here.

« see more Net News