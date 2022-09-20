The Wolf

THE WOLF is howling again in ORLANDO. Six weeks after JVC MEDIA Country WOTW-F (103.1 THE WOLF) switched to Top 40/Rhythmic WFYY (NET NEWS 8/1), THE WOLF is back on the air, now residing on WFYY-HD2. It is currently jockless.

At the time of the early AUGUST flip, THE WOLF promised listeners on its FACEBOOK page, "We're getting ready to move to a new Wolf Den. More info coming soon."

This brings to two the number of Country signals on HD in ORLANDO, with iHEARTRADIO's WTKS-HD3 (104.1 THE BEAR) being the other.

« see more Net News