The Wolf Returns To Orlando
by Jeff Lynn
September 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
THE WOLF is howling again in ORLANDO. Six weeks after JVC MEDIA Country WOTW-F (103.1 THE WOLF) switched to Top 40/Rhythmic WFYY (NET NEWS 8/1), THE WOLF is back on the air, now residing on WFYY-HD2. It is currently jockless.
At the time of the early AUGUST flip, THE WOLF promised listeners on its FACEBOOK page, "We're getting ready to move to a new Wolf Den. More info coming soon."
This brings to two the number of Country signals on HD in ORLANDO, with iHEARTRADIO's WTKS-HD3 (104.1 THE BEAR) being the other.