EPIC RECORDS VP/Urban Promotions CYNTHIA JOHNSON has been named Chairperson of the BRILLIANT MINDS COLLECTIVE. The nonprofit organization tries to make a difference by working with marginalized communities.

BRILLIANT MINDS Founder TYESH HARRIS said, "I have had the privilege of knowing CYNTHIA JOHNSON for three decades. I respect her tremendously. Her extensive background, her relentless drive and commitment to excellence, superb leadership, and passion for strengthening our communities will bring critical perspective and depth to our Board."

JOHNSON added, "I learned about BRILLIANT MIND COLLECTIVE from TYESH HARRIS. She formed the organization to help make a difference in society that will elevate marginalized communities and change the trajectory of their lives. When she asked me to join, I immediately agreed.

"As the organization grew from an idea to a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization, so did its membership and ideas to make a difference in the world. The members of the BRILLIANT MIND COLLECTIVE are smart compassionate people who can continue to solve the problem of disenfranchisement and help give a voice to those who may not have one now. I am proud and happy to serve as the Board Chairperson. In my role, I plan to guide the conversations and work to fulfill our goals to uplift our community by identifying problems we can solve and set out to solve them."

