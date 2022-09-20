Milly Petriella

MILLY PETRIELLA will become Managing Director for the territory and Director of Cultural and Social Responsibility for MILK & HONEY MUSIC effective OCTOBER 1st. PETRIELLA spent the last 27 years as Director of Membership Relations & Partnerships at APRA AMCOS.

PETRIELLA said, “I am incredibly excited to join the MILK & HONEY team and to champion their diversity goals. The representation of women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community is important to MILK & HONEY, not only within its rosters of clients but also within their team. Building and creating environments that are safe and inclusive within the business and creative community of the music industry need to be lead by organizations. It starts at the top and requires reform, codes of conduct and leadership to provide pathways for all to receive opportunities, mentoring, support and safe working environments. MILK & HONEY is committed to this and I hope to help lead this important work and create models for other organizations to join us.”

MILK & HONEY Pres./Founder LUCAS KELLER said, “MILLY has been a friend of MILK & HONEY for many years, so it’s with great pleasure that I welcome her to the family. As one of the most beloved executives in AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND by songwriters and artists, we could not think of a better way to upgrade our SYDNEY presence. We are bullish about ANZ and bringing prolific talent to the global stage and want to be the preeminent management company in the territory for songwriter and producer management. Diversity has been important to MILK & HONEY since day one internally amongst our employees, but we’ve felt a calling to appoint someone to make sure we’re focusing on diversity on our roster and beyond in the community. Today we appoint MILLY PETRIELLA as our Director of Social & Cultural Responsibility in addition to her core role at the company. MILLY will ensure that MILK & HONEY’s staff and clients are focused on opening paths for diverse talent to join our organization and in a wider sense that we are pushing for inclusion of more women, people of color, LGBTQ+ and folks from other cultures and countries around the world.”

MILK & HONEY Sr. Manager & Head of International PETER COQUILLARD said, “I have known and collaborated with MILLY for well over 10 years. In that capacity, I have developed the greatest respect for her love of the creative community. She has built a strong reputation throughout Australasia and beyond borders -- she has the most incredible tenacity when championing talent. To put it succinctly, she has all of the skills of an incredible manager, and we are honored to have her join the MILK & HONEY family.”

