Eric Clapton Music Catalog Moving To Surfdog Records
by Jeff McKay
September 21, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The catalog of ERIC CLAPTON studio albums recorded between 1983 and 2010, plus three live albums that have been licensed to WARNER RECORDS will move to SURFDOG RECORDS on OCTOBER 1ST.
The ERIC CLAPTON albums moving to SURFDOG include:
Studio Albums
1983 MONEY AND CIGARETTES
1985 BEHIND THE SUN
1986 AUGUST
1989 JOURNEYMAN
1994 FROM THE CRADLE
1998 PILGRIM
2001 REPTILE
2004 ME AND MR. JOHNSON
2004 SESSIONS FOR ROBERT J
2005 BACK HOME
2006 ROAD TO ESCONDIDI – ERIC CLAPTON & JJ CALE
2010 CLAPTON
Live Albums
1992 UNPLUGGED
2002 ONE MORE CAR ONE MORE RIDER (LIVE STAPLES CENTER LA)
2016 LIVE IN SAN DIEGO 2007