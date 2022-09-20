Eric Clapton (Photo: Shutterstock, A. Ricardo)

The catalog of ERIC CLAPTON studio albums recorded between 1983 and 2010, plus three live albums that have been licensed to WARNER RECORDS will move to SURFDOG RECORDS on OCTOBER 1ST.

The ERIC CLAPTON albums moving to SURFDOG include:



Studio Albums

1983 MONEY AND CIGARETTES

1985 BEHIND THE SUN

1986 AUGUST

1989 JOURNEYMAN

1994 FROM THE CRADLE

1998 PILGRIM

2001 REPTILE

2004 ME AND MR. JOHNSON

2004 SESSIONS FOR ROBERT J

2005 BACK HOME

2006 ROAD TO ESCONDIDI – ERIC CLAPTON & JJ CALE

2010 CLAPTON



Live Albums

1992 UNPLUGGED

2002 ONE MORE CAR ONE MORE RIDER (LIVE STAPLES CENTER LA)

2016 LIVE IN SAN DIEGO 2007

