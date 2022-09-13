Fruge' & Alvarez

“Working for KROQ is everything all at once. It is a dream, it is a hustle, it is mind-blowing and heart breaking, it is hard, and it is effortless,” says KROQ/LOS ANGELES Midday Host NICOLE ALVAREZ. “It is all the things any legendary brand of this caliber should be, and it is one of the great loves of my life, worth every success and every failure, every smile, and every tear. There is nothing quite like KROQ.”

In this week's "Women To Watch," ALL ACCESS' CHARESE FRUGE' gets to the heart of the commitment it takes to work for "The World Famous KROQ," from ALVAREZ, as she approaches twenty years with the station. Find out quickly how and why she got the job so early in her career, and why she's been there for so long. Click here to read more.

« see more Net News