Sold

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO is selling News WPLN-A/MADISON-NASHVILLE, TN to KENSINGTON DIGITAL MEDIA, LLC for $1.3 million.

In other filings with the FCC, requesting Silent STAs were 97.5 LICENSEE TX, LLC's KQBU-A/EL PASO (lost tower site), BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC.'s WYHX/INDIANAPOLIS (went silent as part of conversion to noncommercial and changes to technical facilities), and BROADCAST LEARNING CENTER, INC.'s W237EH/PENNSAUKEN, NJ (lost permission to rebroadcast WJFP-A/CHESTER, PA). Filing a notice of suspension of operations was the TOWN OF MONROE, CT (W209CJ/MONROE, CT, transmitter failure).

