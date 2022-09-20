Partnering With Skyview Networks

SKYVIEW NETWORKS has partnered with the "BOB & SHERI" radio show, hosted by BOB LACEY and SHERI LYNCH for audio advertising sales, starting JANUARY 1st, 2023, with access to digital and podcast opportunities.

Said show co-owner SHERI LYNCH, “The team at SKYVIEW NETWORKS truly shares our passion for creativity and innovation. They are absolutely all in. It’s an exciting partnership and I’m thrilled at this opportunity to learn and grow while serving our audience, affiliates, and advertisers in new, dynamic ways.”

The show covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, families and relationships, while connecting with listeners using real-life experiences and un-staged conversations.

SKYVIEW NETWORKS President/Chief Revenue Officer JEANNE-MARIE CONDO added, “Known and respected in the audio space for their proven success and genuine connections with listeners, the program and podcasts continue to grow and deliver on all levels for audiences and advertisers. We are thrilled to work with BOB & SHERI and are proud to showcase the program as part of our influencers and integrations platforms in our upcoming 2023 UPFRONT show.”

Co-owned by LYNCH and TONY GARCIA, "BOB & SHERI" is one of the few independently syndicated shows owned by a female and a LATINO. It airs four hours MONDY through FRIDAY and is also a daily podcast. \

For details on affiliation, please contact TONY GARCIA at tony@bobandsheri.com.

