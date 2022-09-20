'Stay In College Scholarship Awards'

CORE RADIO GROUP has partnered with CHEVROLET to offer eight students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities "Stay In College Scholarship Awards" of $15k apiece.

Hosted by their SUPERADIO nationally syndicated morning show “The STREETZ Morning Takeover With YUNG JOC,” CORE RADIO GROUP has established this scholarship contest that will allow students assistance in completing their higher educational goals.

CORE COMMUNICATIONS President STEVE HEGWOOD commented, ”We are extremely pleased to partner with GENERAL MOTORS in this endeavor. Far too many HBCU students are not able to finish their education due to various financial hurdles. GM recognizes these challenges and has stepped up by partnering with YUNG JOC and the STREETZ Team to help students achieve their goals."

To compete for their chance to secure funding, eligible students can register at streetzmorningtakeover.com. The contest runs from SEPT. 19th through DEC. 9th.

Eight chosen students from HBCU’s located in ATLANTA and SAVANNAH, GA, CHARLOTTE, RALEIGH and FAYETTEVILLE, NC, NORFOLK, VA and HUNTSVILLE, AL will be eligible to secure $15k each in scholarship donations.

